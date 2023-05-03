Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.3% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,738,000 after acquiring an additional 590,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $205.97 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

