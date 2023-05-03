Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,287 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for approximately 5.1% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $357,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

