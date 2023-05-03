Lok’nStore Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.75 (LON:LOK)

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lok’nStore Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 866 ($10.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Lok’nStore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 674 ($8.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,060 ($13.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 829.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 897.54. The stock has a market cap of £260.32 million, a PE ratio of 3,739.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lok’nStore Group

In related news, insider Charles Peal sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.24), for a total value of £10,250 ($12,806.10). In other news, insider Charles Peal sold 1,250 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.24), for a total transaction of £10,250 ($12,806.10). Also, insider Simon Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.74), for a total transaction of £86,000 ($107,446.28). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,675,000. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Read More

