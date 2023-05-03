Local Bounti (LOCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Local Bounti to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Local Bounti has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 570.35%. On average, analysts expect Local Bounti to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $54.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.71. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOCL shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Local Bounti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 76.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 927,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 186,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 93,822 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Further Reading

