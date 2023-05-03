Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.02, but opened at $22.97. Livent shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 2,664,095 shares.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Livent Stock Up 12.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

