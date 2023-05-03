Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Announces Earnings Results

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Livent Stock Performance

Livent stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 9,474,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,830. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Livent Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Livent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

