Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Benchmark

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $106.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $115,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,605 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 711,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

