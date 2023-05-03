LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Down to $47.13

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.13, but opened at $45.24. LivaNova shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 87,122 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIVN. Mizuho began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.