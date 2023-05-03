Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q2 guidance to $3.20-$3.45 EPS.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $22.67 on Wednesday, reaching $266.13. 130,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,643. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.98.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.20.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $609,797. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

