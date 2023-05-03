Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $76.44 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,174,794 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,144,606.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00360083 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
