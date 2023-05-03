Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $76.44 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,174,794 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,144,606.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00360083 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

