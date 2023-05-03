Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Lisata Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

Lisata Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.22. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc develops biopharmaceuticals. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. It is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively.

