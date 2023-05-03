Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $12.92 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $407.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

