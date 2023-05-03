Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sells $5,442,464.40 in Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.17. The stock had a trading volume of 593,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.66.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Linde by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $450,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

