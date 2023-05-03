Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $22.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. 1,152,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7,903.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 273,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 121.8% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 207.2% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 591,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 399,166 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

