Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260,857 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,296,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,749,000 after purchasing an additional 174,667 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 137,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

