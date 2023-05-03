Lincoln National Corp Has $10.78 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

