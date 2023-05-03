Lincoln National Corp Buys 4,933 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,211,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.60 and a 200 day moving average of $211.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

