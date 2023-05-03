Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $145,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 512,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after buying an additional 123,434 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,461.8% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after buying an additional 2,050,845 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 763,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,652. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.