Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,889,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,575,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. 7,892,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,875,371. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

