Lincoln National Corp Acquires 77,144 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,144 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $72,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 2,841,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,384,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

