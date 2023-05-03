Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of LECO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.18. 391,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $6,086,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $855,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

