Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Limoneira

In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,155 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,399.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,539 shares in the company, valued at $651,746.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $208,010. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Limoneira by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Limoneira by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,163,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 106,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Limoneira Stock Down 1.9 %

LMNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $299.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

