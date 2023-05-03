Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 769,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.29.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

