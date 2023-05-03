LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $268,348.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,609,847 shares in the company, valued at $34,444,460.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,066 shares of company stock worth $1,744,368. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,972,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,002,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 2.4 %

LFST traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,281. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.86.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

