Liberty Latin America (LILAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

