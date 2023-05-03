Liberty Latin America (LILAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

