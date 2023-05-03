Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Short Interest Update

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 15,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:LICY opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.92.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after buying an additional 164,607 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,346,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 92,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,362 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 1.4% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,517,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Li-Cycle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,061,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LICY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

