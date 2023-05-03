Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Down 6.1% in April

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 338,500 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

Lexaria Bioscience stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 44,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,704. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

