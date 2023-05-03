LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 130102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

