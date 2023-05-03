LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

LMAT stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 87,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 891,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

