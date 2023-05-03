Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Leidos Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 275,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,042. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

