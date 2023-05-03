Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Leidos updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-6.80 EPS.

Leidos Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,307. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Leidos by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Leidos by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Leidos by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

