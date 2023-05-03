Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 297,808 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 6,001.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Articles

