Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %

LSCC stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after buying an additional 506,212 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,730,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,504,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

