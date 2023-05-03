Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.70. The company had a trading volume of 784,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 243.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $91.62.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

