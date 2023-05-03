Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Short Interest Update

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $177.73. The company had a trading volume of 215,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day moving average is $171.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

