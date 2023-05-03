Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 607 ($7.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 567.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 587.99. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 362.60 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -61,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.81) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.62) to GBX 780 ($9.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.37) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.87) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 689.29 ($8.61).

In other Lancashire news, insider Irene McDermott Brown acquired 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($37,444.05). In other news, insider Irene McDermott Brown acquired 5,054 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($37,444.05). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £534,630 ($667,953.52). Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

