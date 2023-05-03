Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Lamar Advertising has set its FY23 guidance at $5.14-5.21 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.14-$5.21 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.