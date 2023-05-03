Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.88

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 114085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $831.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

