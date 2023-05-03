Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 8.2 %
LBAI opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
