L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.92. The stock had a trading volume of 116,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,851. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.08 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

