KVH Industries (KVHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. KVH Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 15.64%.

KVHI opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.59. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on KVHI shares. StockNews.com cut KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KVH Industries by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

