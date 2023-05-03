KVH Industries (KVHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. KVH Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.59. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

KVHI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,857,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 154,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

