Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Update

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KRO traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 84.44%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

