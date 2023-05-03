Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 876,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.