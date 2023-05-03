Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,059,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Shares of PARA opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

