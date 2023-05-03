Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 436 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,814,000 after acquiring an additional 805,624 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after acquiring an additional 775,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,202. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 191.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

