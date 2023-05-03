Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Stock Up 4.5 %

AME stock opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

