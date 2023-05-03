Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases 1,538 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for about 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,770. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 3.1 %

PINS opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

