Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $158.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,108,285 shares of company stock valued at $378,540,053 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.