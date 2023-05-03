Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys 102 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.60.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

